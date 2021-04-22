Brokerages Anticipate Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) to Post $0.11 EPS

Equities analysts expect Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.17. Orion Energy Systems posted earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 650%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Orion Energy Systems.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The electronics maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $44.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.97 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OESX shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Orion Energy Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OESX. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,946 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,110 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,221 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. 55.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Orion Energy Systems stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 619 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,310. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.80. Orion Energy Systems has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $11.98. The company has a market cap of $188.25 million, a PE ratio of 156.54 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

