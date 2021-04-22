Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Research Coverage Started at Truist Securities

Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

HIMS has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hims & Hers Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.20.

Shares of NYSE:HIMS opened at $11.29 on Wednesday. Hims & Hers Health has a 52-week low of $9.86 and a 52-week high of $25.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.62.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $41.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.98 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

