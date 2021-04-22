Falcon Wealth Planning Acquires 6,703 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,703 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 3.5% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 157.9% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWP traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $108.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,767. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $66.15 and a 12 month high of $112.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

