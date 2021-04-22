Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $60,000 Position in Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 10,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GRAY. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Graybug Vision in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Graybug Vision in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Graybug Vision in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Graybug Vision during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Graybug Vision during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Graybug Vision alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on GRAY. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Graybug Vision from $45.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down from $41.00) on shares of Graybug Vision in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graybug Vision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of Graybug Vision in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graybug Vision has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.86.

GRAY traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $4.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,296. Graybug Vision, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $37.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.63 and its 200 day moving average is $20.02.

Graybug Vision Profile

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Graybug Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graybug Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.