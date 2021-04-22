Falcon Wealth Planning Has $616,000 Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Falcon Wealth Planning reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SLYG. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SLYG traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.78. 870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,553. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $45.75 and a one year high of $90.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.80.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.