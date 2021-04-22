Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNOW. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 359.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,480,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071,445 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 18,581.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,652,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,768,000 after buying an additional 3,632,789 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,753,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,462,000 after buying an additional 503,597 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 5,567.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 277,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,761,000 after buying an additional 272,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,167,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,481,000 after buying an additional 224,004 shares in the last quarter. 23.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Snowflake from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price (down previously from $310.00) on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Snowflake from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.59.

NYSE:SNOW traded up $2.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $233.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,270,552. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $231.29 and a 200-day moving average of $273.47. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.07 and a 12 month high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.64 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Garrett sold 47,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $11,796,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,796,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 29,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.97, for a total value of $6,811,857.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,220,552 shares of company stock worth $273,457,794 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

