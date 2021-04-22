PDS Planning Inc Boosts Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Novartis were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVS opened at $88.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $202.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.20 and a 200 day moving average of $88.56. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $77.04 and a twelve month high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Novartis’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $3.3784 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. Novartis’s payout ratio is 39.69%.

NVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.50.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

