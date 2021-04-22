Foster Group Inc. Sells 588 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Foster Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.1% during the first quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 59,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 25,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM stock opened at $56.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.04. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $62.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.26.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

