AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 90,535 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 62,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $453,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 144,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,115,000 after buying an additional 24,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $256,000. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.82.

AT&T stock opened at $30.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

