Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.85-12.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.45.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $362.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $322.00.

Get Pool alerts:

NASDAQ POOL traded up $32.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $418.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,006. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $350.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $351.44. Pool has a 12 month low of $183.02 and a 12 month high of $401.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.33 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $839.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.02 million. Pool had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 70.48%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pool will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.79%.

In related news, CEO Peter D. Arvan purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $316.03 per share, with a total value of $158,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,683 shares in the company, valued at $18,861,618.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.