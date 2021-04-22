Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.80-2.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.74. The company issued revenue guidance of +6-11% to $3.198-3.348 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.18 billion.Pentair also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.65-0.75 EPS.

Pentair stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.79. The company had a trading volume of 23,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.18. Pentair has a 1 year low of $29.25 and a 1 year high of $64.72. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.20.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $865.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.01 million. Pentair had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 21.27%. Pentair’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.61%.

PNR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.71.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

Read More: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.