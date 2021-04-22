KT (NYSE:KT) Hits New 12-Month High at $13.09

Shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.09 and last traded at $13.09, with a volume of 5065 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KT. Zacks Investment Research raised KT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet raised KT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.24.

KT (NYSE:KT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that KT Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in KT by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of KT by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of KT by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in KT by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 40,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in KT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

About KT (NYSE:KT)

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services worldwide. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services.

