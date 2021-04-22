The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $55.10

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $55.10 and last traded at $54.21, with a volume of 64 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.89.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JYNT. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of The Joint from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of The Joint from $28.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of The Joint from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Joint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of The Joint from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.02. The stock has a market cap of $755.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.60 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.58. The Joint had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 51.77%. The firm had revenue of $17.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.64 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Joint Corp. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 35,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $1,490,522.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,019.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 26,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $1,191,470.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,975.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,611 shares of company stock valued at $4,694,784. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in The Joint by 308.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in The Joint in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in The Joint in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in The Joint in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in The Joint by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT)

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

