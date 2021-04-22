Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) PT Raised to $403.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Susquehanna Bancshares from $402.00 to $403.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 9.17% from the company’s previous close.

CP has been the topic of several other research reports. Vertical Research began coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $402.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.57.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded up $13.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $369.15. 39,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,283. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.60. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of $214.54 and a fifty-two week high of $390.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $370.55 and its 200-day moving average is $346.44.

Canadian Pacific Railway’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Monday, May 17th. The 5-1 split was announced on Wednesday, April 21st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, May 14th.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.42 EPS. Analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 81 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

