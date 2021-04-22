Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Receives “Outperform” Rating from CIBC

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at CIBC in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$3.75 target price on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 43.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Marathon Gold to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.24 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Marathon Gold in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.78.

MOZ stock traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$2.62. 57,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,185. Marathon Gold has a twelve month low of C$1.44 and a twelve month high of C$3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$556.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.00. The company has a quick ratio of 18.96, a current ratio of 19.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.60.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Gold will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

