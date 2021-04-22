Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Hits New 52-Week High at $21.50

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.50 and last traded at $21.38, with a volume of 28977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.60.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ERII shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Energy Recovery from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Energy Recovery in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.50 and a beta of 1.36.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $26.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.12 million. Analysts forecast that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Farshad Ghasripoor sold 9,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $126,599.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 80,096 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,732.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 949,733 shares in the company, valued at $16,145,461. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,492 shares of company stock valued at $2,353,024 in the last quarter. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Energy Recovery by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Energy Recovery by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Energy Recovery by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 14,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 37,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in Energy Recovery by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery Company Profile (NASDAQ:ERII)

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for industrial fluid-flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. It designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs, such as our hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation pumps.

