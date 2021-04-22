Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by ($2.03), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Northeast Bank stock traded up $3.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,407. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.28. Northeast Bank has a 52-week low of $11.40 and a 52-week high of $30.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.80 million, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.71.

Get Northeast Bank alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Northeast Bank’s payout ratio is currently 1.58%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Northeast Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Northeast Bank Company Profile

Northeast Bank provides personal and business banking services in Maine, the United States. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.