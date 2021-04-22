Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 7.76%.

Shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock traded down $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $23.24. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,408. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.22 million, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.30. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a one year low of $18.61 and a one year high of $29.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Get Farmers & Merchants Bancorp alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

Featured Article: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.