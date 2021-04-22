IFG Advisory LLC Raises Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,364 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $58.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.94. The company has a market capitalization of $240.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.85 and a 1 year high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.18%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.69.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,244.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

