The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $407.11

Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $407.11 and last traded at $406.56, with a volume of 506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $404.02.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on COO shares. Citigroup increased their target price on The Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $403.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on The Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Cooper Companies from $415.00 to $445.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on The Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.69.
The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $385.74 and a 200-day moving average of $364.35.
In related news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total transaction of $1,051,702.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,077,965.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total value of $30,990,501.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,967 shares in the company, valued at $19,029,555.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COO. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 361.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 369.6% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 95.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The Cooper Companies Company Profile (NYSE:COO)
The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.
