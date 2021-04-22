The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $407.11

Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $407.11 and last traded at $406.56, with a volume of 506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $404.02.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on COO shares. Citigroup increased their target price on The Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $403.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on The Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Cooper Companies from $415.00 to $445.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on The Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.69.

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $385.74 and a 200-day moving average of $364.35.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.39. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $680.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total transaction of $1,051,702.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,077,965.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total value of $30,990,501.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,967 shares in the company, valued at $19,029,555.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COO. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 361.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 369.6% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 95.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile (NYSE:COO)

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

