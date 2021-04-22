Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Hits New 12-Month High at $31.20

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.20 and last traded at $31.20, with a volume of 5377 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.26.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott increased their target price on shares of Navios Maritime Partners from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Navios Maritime Partners from $7.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Navios Maritime Partners from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $603.32 million, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 2.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.93.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shipping company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.37. Navios Maritime Partners had a negative net margin of 37.17% and a positive return on equity of 1.30%. Analysts forecast that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.23%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Navios Maritime Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 29,342 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 14,496 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 695.3% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 130,447 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 114,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the 1st quarter worth $3,093,000. 3.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

