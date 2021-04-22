All Sports Price Down 20.3% This Week (SOC)

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. All Sports has a total market cap of $38.50 million and $2.40 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One All Sports coin can now be purchased for $0.0257 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, All Sports has traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About All Sports

All Sports (SOC) is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 coins. All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

Buying and Selling All Sports

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire All Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase All Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

