MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Buys 11,100 Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 54.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $4,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PDD. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Pinduoduo in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,141,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in Pinduoduo by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 123,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,975,000 after buying an additional 48,871 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter worth about $2,327,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter worth about $1,079,000. Finally, Linden Rose Investment LLC purchased a new position in Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter worth about $58,766,000.

PDD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Pinduoduo from $220.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. China Renaissance Securities lowered shares of Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinduoduo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.50.

Shares of Pinduoduo stock opened at $128.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $157.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.39 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.80 and a 12 month high of $212.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.09.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 17.10% and a negative return on equity of 28.77%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

