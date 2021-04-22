Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALGM. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

Shares of ALGM stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.37. The stock had a trading volume of 277 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,722. Allegro MicroSystems has a one year low of $16.78 and a one year high of $34.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.29.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $164.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 101,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total value of $2,967,204.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,869.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Skna L.P. Oep sold 1,832,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total value of $53,445,964.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,066,108 shares of company stock valued at $60,247,709 over the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems in automotive and industrial markets. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; Power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components for LiDAR applications.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.