Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.50.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALGM. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.
Shares of ALGM stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.37. The stock had a trading volume of 277 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,722. Allegro MicroSystems has a one year low of $16.78 and a one year high of $34.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.29.
In other news, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 101,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total value of $2,967,204.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,869.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Skna L.P. Oep sold 1,832,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total value of $53,445,964.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,066,108 shares of company stock valued at $60,247,709 over the last three months.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000.
About Allegro MicroSystems
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems in automotive and industrial markets. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; Power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components for LiDAR applications.
Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.