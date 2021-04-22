Informa plc (LON:INF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Informa plc (LON:INF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 587 ($7.67).

INF has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Informa from GBX 625 ($8.17) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of INF traded down GBX 15 ($0.20) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 549.20 ($7.18). 1,517,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,091,686. Informa has a 12 month low of GBX 345.80 ($4.52) and a 12 month high of GBX 659 ($8.61). The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 575.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 529.17. The company has a market capitalization of £8.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.86.

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business events, academic publishing, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

