MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Acquires Shares of 241,895 Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 241,895 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,807,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,277,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,401,589,000 after purchasing an additional 10,541,721 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,317,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,793,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,057,000 after buying an additional 2,073,167 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,588,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,522,000 after buying an additional 1,919,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,285,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Shares of HPE opened at $15.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.50 and a 200-day moving average of $12.54. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $16.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.56%.

Several research firms recently commented on HPE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.26.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $4,908,573.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $4,324,351.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.