Toth Financial Advisory Corp Purchases 895 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $3,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,996,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,183,000 after buying an additional 344,022 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,440,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,840,000 after purchasing an additional 788,973 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,252,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,781,000 after purchasing an additional 228,838 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,578,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,617 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,659,000.

PGX stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.08. 2,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,187,871. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $15.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.96 and a 200-day moving average of $14.96.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

