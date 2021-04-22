Toth Financial Advisory Corp Purchases 63,516 Shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) by 373.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,516 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp owned about 0.12% of Telos worth $3,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TLS. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its position in Telos by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telos in the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Telos in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Telos in the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Telos in the 4th quarter valued at $396,000.

TLS stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $33.53. 2,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,881. Telos Co. has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $41.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.27.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TLS. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Telos from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Telos from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their price target on Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.38.

In other Telos news, CEO John B. Wood sold 963,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $31,784,082.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,695,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,953,579. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brendan D. Malloy sold 459,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $15,149,145.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 211,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,969,534. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,046,628 shares of company stock worth $100,538,724.

Telos Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

