Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.69-1.39 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.65-4.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.69 billion.Tenet Healthcare also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 4.12-5.46 EPS.

NYSE:THC opened at $54.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of -419.46, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. Tenet Healthcare has a 52 week low of $15.19 and a 52 week high of $57.88.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 82.39% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on THC. TheStreet raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenet Healthcare has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.61.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 143,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $7,939,754.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 399,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,088,355. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $133,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,714,302 shares of company stock valued at $145,205,515 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

