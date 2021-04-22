Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 7,383 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,277,783 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,383 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $40,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 86,753 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,150 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 32,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 9.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,191 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 48.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

In other news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 727,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,868.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F stock opened at $11.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.67 billion, a PE ratio of -293.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $13.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.47 and a 200-day moving average of $10.13.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $33.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.89 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wolfe Research raised Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.29.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.