Fortem Financial Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fortem Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 10.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Azora Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 147.1% in the third quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 622,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,170,000 after buying an additional 370,704 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $400,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,079,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $124.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.60 and a 200 day moving average of $112.56. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.15 and a fifty-two week high of $126.30.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FISV. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.09.

In related news, Director Denis Oleary acquired 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,266,313.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $3,770,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 290,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,554,135.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

