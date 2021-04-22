Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Waste Management, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:WM)

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Waste Management in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $4.73 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.64.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%.

Several other analysts also recently commented on WM. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.58.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $135.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Waste Management has a 12 month low of $94.13 and a 12 month high of $136.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.41. The firm has a market cap of $57.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.4% during the first quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 5,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 8,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in Waste Management by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $375,830.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,373 shares in the company, valued at $2,908,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $43,641.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,891 shares in the company, valued at $544,515.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,382 shares of company stock valued at $3,731,129 in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.27%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.