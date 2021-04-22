CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target Increased to $113.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $105.00 to $113.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Argus boosted their target price on CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut CSX from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their price target on CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CSX from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.71.

Get CSX alerts:

Shares of CSX opened at $102.69 on Wednesday. CSX has a 52 week low of $59.47 and a 52 week high of $103.36. The firm has a market cap of $77.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.23 and a 200-day moving average of $89.93.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CSX will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.