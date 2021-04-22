Broadmark Realty Capital’s (BRMK) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Broadmark Realty Capital’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Broadmark Realty Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on Broadmark Realty Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NYSE BRMK opened at $10.72 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.40. Broadmark Realty Capital has a twelve month low of $7.11 and a twelve month high of $10.96.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 52.94%. Equities research analysts predict that Broadmark Realty Capital will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 12.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 739,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,287,000 after purchasing an additional 84,497 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 1,398.0% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 146,790 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 12,733 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,330,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,773,000 after buying an additional 714,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

