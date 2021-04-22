Broadmark Realty Capital’s (BRMK) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Broadmark Realty Capital’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Broadmark Realty Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on Broadmark Realty Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
NYSE BRMK opened at $10.72 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.40. Broadmark Realty Capital has a twelve month low of $7.11 and a twelve month high of $10.96.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 12.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 739,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,287,000 after purchasing an additional 84,497 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 1,398.0% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 146,790 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 12,733 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,330,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,773,000 after buying an additional 714,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.42% of the company’s stock.
Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile
Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.
Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?
Receive News & Ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.