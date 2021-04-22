Analysts Set Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Target Price at $24.38

Shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.57.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Dana from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered Dana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays raised Dana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Dana in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NYSE:DAN opened at $27.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -537.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.22 and its 200-day moving average is $20.38. Dana has a 1-year low of $8.14 and a 1-year high of $27.47.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Dana had a positive return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dana will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.07%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dana by 400.4% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Dana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dana in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and digital solutions to vehicle and engine manufacturers. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

