Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Broadmark Realty Capital’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday.

BRMK stock opened at $10.72 on Monday. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 1 year low of $7.11 and a 1 year high of $10.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.40.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 52.94% and a return on equity of 5.64%. As a group, analysts predict that Broadmark Realty Capital will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 161,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 75,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 601,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 53.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

