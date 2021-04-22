Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Receives $11.34 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.34.

Several research firms have recently commented on HBM. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays lowered Hudbay Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $7.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 2.57. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $8.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.25 and a 200 day moving average of $6.44.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $322.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.07 million. Analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.0079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This is a boost from Hudbay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 0.2%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 131.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 355,028 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 201,611 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,850 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,774,007 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,578,000 after buying an additional 368,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 233.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,498,140 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

