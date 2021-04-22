Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. Purchases 250 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,170 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for about 1.1% of Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $9,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 459.4% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 7,966 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 79,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $16,639,000 after buying an additional 8,389 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,107,338 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $230,570,000 after purchasing an additional 8,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,092,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific stock opened at $223.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $144.87 and a 52 week high of $226.21. The company has a market capitalization of $148.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $216.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.89.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

In other news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,764. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNP. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.88.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

