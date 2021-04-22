Fortem Financial Group LLC Has $4.26 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Fortem Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 91,070 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN accounts for about 2.5% of Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Fortem Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.22% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN worth $4,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 823,200.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,232 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. bought a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock opened at $17.25 on Thursday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $17.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.71.

