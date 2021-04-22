Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.82-0.88 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.89. Sonoco Products also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.50-3.60 EPS.

Shares of SON traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.53. 1,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,416. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $42.41 and a 52-week high of $65.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 5.11%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.99%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SON. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sonoco Products from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seaport Global Securities restated a neutral rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company restated an equal weight rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.50.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $36,325.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,717.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

