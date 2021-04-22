Cowen Raises American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target to $40.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its target price hoisted by Cowen from $31.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Eagle Outfitters has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.35.

Shares of AEO opened at $36.42 on Wednesday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $36.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.58 and a beta of 1.42.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is currently 37.16%.

In related news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stacy Siegal sold 4,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total transaction of $121,209.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,916.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 197,521 shares of company stock worth $6,779,373. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth about $198,000.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

