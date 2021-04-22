Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Has $12.42 Million Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 206,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,058 shares during the quarter. Newmont accounts for about 1.8% of Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $12,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $390,542,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,024,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,277,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,656 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Newmont by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,582,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $274,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,216 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at $72,020,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 235,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,130,000 after buying an additional 1,135,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Fundamental Research dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.92.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 6,348 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $387,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,814 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,654. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $249,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,140 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,673.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,522 shares of company stock valued at $1,609,107 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NEM traded down $0.81 on Thursday, reaching $66.01. The company had a trading volume of 89,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,068,838. The stock has a market cap of $52.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.83. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.33 and a fifty-two week high of $72.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.89 and its 200 day moving average is $60.91.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.67%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

