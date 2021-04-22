Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 31,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000.

NYSEARCA EWX traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.59. The company had a trading volume of 34,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,604. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.54 and its 200-day moving average is $51.61. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a one year low of $35.07 and a one year high of $57.70.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

