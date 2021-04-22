Bluzelle Market Capitalization Reaches $107.41 Million (BLZ)

Bluzelle (CURRENCY:BLZ) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. One Bluzelle coin can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000687 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bluzelle has a market cap of $107.41 million and $22.93 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bluzelle has traded 29% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bluzelle alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.76 or 0.00072736 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00020282 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.38 or 0.00739775 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.64 or 0.00096299 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,479.30 or 0.08194396 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00050856 BTC.

About Bluzelle

Bluzelle is a coin. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 285,934,224 coins. The Reddit community for Bluzelle is /r/Bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @BluzelleHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bluzelle’s official website is bluzelle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluzelle is a decentralized, scalable database service that aims to provide an effective data storage solution for the newly emerging blockchain ecosystem. It provides a solution to the scaling problems that developers of decentralized applications (dApps) face while using centralized infrastructure and traditional cloud-based databases. Bluzelle uses reliable ”swarm” technology, in which it stores tiny bits of data in groups of nodes or “swarms” which are distributed across the globe. Since this makes it independent of single data centres, Bluzelle’s scaling ability is limitless. Bluzelle adjusts the number of nodes and their location dynamically, reducing request time and improving overall performance. Bluzelle's swarm technology makes it extremely reliable as it redundantly stores pieces of data across the globe, eliminating a single point of failure. Since there are no data centres, Bluzelle’s resources are provided by network “producers”, who earn funds and pass on the savings to users. “

Buying and Selling Bluzelle

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bluzelle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bluzelle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bluzelle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bluzelle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bluzelle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.