Beer Money (BEER) Market Cap Reaches $320,318.02

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded down 18.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. Beer Money has a market capitalization of $320,318.02 and $1,003.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beer Money coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Beer Money has traded up 8.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.76 or 0.00072736 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00020282 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $404.38 or 0.00739775 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.64 or 0.00096299 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,479.30 or 0.08194396 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00050856 BTC.

Beer Money Profile

Beer Money (BEER) is a coin. It launched on December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,100,000 coins. Beer Money’s official website is beer-money.io . Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beer Money’s official message board is www.medium.com/@beermoney

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

Beer Money Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beer Money should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beer Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

