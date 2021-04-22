BidiPass Hits Market Capitalization of $666,047.80 (BDP)

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. One BidiPass coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. BidiPass has a market capitalization of $666,047.80 and $43,810.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BidiPass has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.76 or 0.00072736 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00020282 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $404.38 or 0.00739775 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.64 or 0.00096299 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,479.30 or 0.08194396 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00050856 BTC.

BidiPass is a coin. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BidiPass is bidipass.org . BidiPass’ official message board is medium.com/@bidipass

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BidiPass should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BidiPass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

