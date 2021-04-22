Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Dominion Energy, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:D)

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dominion Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $4.85 per share for the year. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on D. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.79.

D opened at $79.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,010.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.09. Dominion Energy has a 52-week low of $67.85 and a 52-week high of $87.34.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.43%.

In related news, Director Mark J. Kington purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth $26,706,000. Ecofin Advisors Ltd increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd now owns 61,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter valued at $189,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter valued at $527,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

