Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $99.00 to $113.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust traded as high as $111.50 and last traded at $111.14, with a volume of 1668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.31.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Capital One Financial lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.3% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.12, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.22.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 21.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.98%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile (NYSE:FRT)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

