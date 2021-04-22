Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Fastly’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.10). Fastly posted earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fastly will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.37). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fastly.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $82.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.48 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 24.07%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FSLY. Piper Sandler raised shares of Fastly from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer raised Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastly from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Fastly from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Fastly presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.69.

In other Fastly news, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 2,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total transaction of $221,693.69. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 255,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,158,168.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total transaction of $975,571.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 349,742 shares in the company, valued at $23,656,548.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 301,110 shares of company stock valued at $24,315,186 in the last three months. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSLY. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in Fastly by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Fastly during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastly during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Fastly in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 54.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FSLY stock traded up $1.20 on Thursday, hitting $67.83. 26,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,623,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.97 and a quick ratio of 7.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.95 and a beta of 1.34. Fastly has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $136.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.34.

Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

