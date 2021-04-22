Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $39.00 to $30.00. The stock had previously closed at $14.86, but opened at $14.30. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Syndax Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $14.31, with a volume of 2,135 shares traded.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SNDX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley started coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Syndax Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 3,308,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,900 shares during the period. Ghost Tree Capital LLC raised its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 217.6% during the fourth quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,024,000 after purchasing an additional 925,000 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $10,008,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,320,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,607,000 after purchasing an additional 444,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 465,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,353,000 after buying an additional 224,756 shares during the period. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $697.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 11.71, a quick ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.76.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 77.47% and a negative net margin of 4,656.63%. The company had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates are entinostat that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 in Phase I/II clinical trial inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

